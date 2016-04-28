版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops after BOJ decision; Apple weighs

NEW YORK, April 28 U.S. stocks closed down on Thursday as the Bank of Japan's shocking call to cap monetary stimulus continued to rattle investors while a late day decline in Apple shares on remarks from billionaire investor Carl Icahn added to selling pressure.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 208.46 points, or 1.16 percent, to 17,833.09, the S&P 500 lost 19.22 points, or 0.92 percent, to 2,075.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 57.85 points, or 1.19 percent, to 4,805.29. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

