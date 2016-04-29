US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls for week but S&P, Dow end April up

NEW YORK, April 29 U.S. stocks posted their largest weekly drop in nearly three months on Friday as earnings continued to weigh, but the S&P 500 and Dow managed to close up for April after strong showings mid-month.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 56.98 points, or 0.32 percent, to 17,773.78, the S&P 500 lost 10.5 points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,065.31 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 29.93 points, or 0.62 percent, to 4,775.36.

For the week, the Dow fell 1.3 percent, the S&P 500 lost 1.3 percent and the Nasdaq declined 2.7 percent, while for April the Dow and S&P rose 0.5 percent and 0.3 percent respectively, while the Nasdaq fell 1.9 percent. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by James Dalgleish)