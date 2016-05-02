版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes higher as financials gain

NEW YORK May 2 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, rebounding from losses last week, as financials gained with Berkshire Hathaway and weakness in the dollar eased worries about earnings for multinationals.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 117.52 points, or 0.66 percent, to 17,891.16, the S&P 500 gained 16.09 points, or 0.78 percent, to 2,081.39 and the Nasdaq Composite added 42.24 points, or 0.88 percent, to 4,817.59. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

