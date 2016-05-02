US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes higher as financials gain

BRIEF-ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
* ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
NEW YORK May 2 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, rebounding from losses last week, as financials gained with Berkshire Hathaway and weakness in the dollar eased worries about earnings for multinationals.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 117.52 points, or 0.66 percent, to 17,891.16, the S&P 500 gained 16.09 points, or 0.78 percent, to 2,081.39 and the Nasdaq Composite added 42.24 points, or 0.88 percent, to 4,817.59. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
CHICAGO, Jan 17 Caesars Entertainment Corp's main operating unit won court approval on Tuesday for a plan to shed $10 billion of debt and end a contentious $18 billion bankruptcy filed nearly two years ago to the day.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared divided as it weighed whether people who have filed for bankruptcy can sue companies that attempted to collect old debt from them that was not required to be paid back because of state statutes of limitations.