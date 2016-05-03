US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on growth fears, oil decline

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
NEW YORK May 3 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after weak economic data in China and Europe reignited worries about global growth, while oil prices dropped for a second day, dragging down energy shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 138.88 points, or 0.78 percent, to 17,752.28, the S&P 500 lost 18 points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,063.43 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 54.37 points, or 1.13 percent, to 4,763.22. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.