US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on growth fears, oil decline

NEW YORK May 3 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after weak economic data in China and Europe reignited worries about global growth, while oil prices dropped for a second day, dragging down energy shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 138.88 points, or 0.78 percent, to 17,752.28, the S&P 500 lost 18 points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,063.43 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 54.37 points, or 1.13 percent, to 4,763.22. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)