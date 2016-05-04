US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls for second day as tepid data weighs

NEW YORK May 4 U.S. stocks declined for a second day on Wednesday, weighed down by tepid data on private sector U.S. jobs and a retreat in biotech shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 99.17 points, or 0.56 percent, to 17,651.74, the S&P 500 lost 12.2 points, or 0.59 percent, to 2,051.17 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 37.59 points, or 0.79 percent, to 4,725.64. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)