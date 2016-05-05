US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of jobs report

NEW YORK May 5 U.S. stocks gave up big early gains on Thursday as consumer discretionary shares fell and investors showed caution ahead of the April jobs report.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 9.45 points, or 0.05 percent, to 17,660.71, the S&P 500 lost 0.51 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,050.61 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.55 points, or 0.18 percent, to 4,717.09. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)