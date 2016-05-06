版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 7日 星期六 04:02 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rebounds to close higher after jobs report

NEW YORK May 6 U.S. stocks rebounded from early losses to close higher on Friday as investors viewed the day's jobs report as less disappointing than first thought.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 79.79 points, or 0.45 percent, to 17,740.5, the S&P 500 gained 6.55 points, or 0.32 percent, to 2,057.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.06 points, or 0.4 percent, to 4,736.16. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐