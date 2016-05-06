US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rebounds to close higher after jobs report

BRIEF-New York Mortgage Trust announces upsizing and pricing of public offering
* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says pricing of $120.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25 pct senior convertible notes due 2022
NEW YORK May 6 U.S. stocks rebounded from early losses to close higher on Friday as investors viewed the day's jobs report as less disappointing than first thought.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 79.79 points, or 0.45 percent, to 17,740.5, the S&P 500 gained 6.55 points, or 0.32 percent, to 2,057.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.06 points, or 0.4 percent, to 4,736.16. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says pricing of $120.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25 pct senior convertible notes due 2022
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award