US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St little changed as health offsets commodities

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
NEW YORK May 9 Wall Street ended mixed on Monday after a rally in Allergan Plc and other healthcare companies offset a decline in energy and basic materials shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 33.35 points, or 0.19 percent, to 17,707.28, the S&P 500 gained 1.67 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,058.81 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.05 points, or 0.3 percent, to 4,750.21. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation