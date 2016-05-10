US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 has best day in 2 months; Amazon a boost

BRIEF-UK's CMA considers Dover Corp undertakings "reasonable"
Jan 18 UK'S Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
NEW YORK May 10 U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Tuesday, with a rally in Amazon.com helping propel the S&P 500 to its best day in two months.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 222.16 points, or 1.25 percent, to 17,928.07, the S&P 500 had gained 25.68 points, or 1.25 percent, to 2,084.37 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 59.67 points, or 1.26 percent, to 4,809.88. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Jan 18 UK'S Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
NEW DELHI, Jan 18 India will consider Apple's request for incentives to invest in the country with an "open mind", Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters on Wednesday.
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment