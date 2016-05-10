US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 has best day in 2 months; Amazon a boost

NEW YORK May 10 U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Tuesday, with a rally in Amazon.com helping propel the S&P 500 to its best day in two months.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 222.16 points, or 1.25 percent, to 17,928.07, the S&P 500 had gained 25.68 points, or 1.25 percent, to 2,084.37 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 59.67 points, or 1.26 percent, to 4,809.88. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)