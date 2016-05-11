版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down sharply with retailers, Disney

NEW YORK May 11 U.S. stock indexes dropped about 1 percent on Wednesday as feeble quarterly reports from Walt Disney, Macy's and Fossil undermined confidence across the consumer sector.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 217.3 points, or 1.21 percent, to 17,711.05, the S&P 500 had lost 19.91 points, or 0.96 percent, to 2,064.48 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 49.19 points, or 1.02 percent, to 4,760.69. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

