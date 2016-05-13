US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down with consumer shares

BRIEF-Reynolds Group Holdings announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
* Reynolds Group Holdings Limited announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
NEW YORK May 13 U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday as a decline in oil prices added to pressure from consumer companies after gloomy quarterly reports from retailers Nordstrom and J.C. Penney overshadowed upbeat April retail sales data.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 185.38 points, or 1.05 percent, to 17,535.12, the S&P 500 had lost 17.58 points, or 0.85 percent, to 2,046.53 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 19.66 points, or 0.41 percent, to 4,717.68. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* Novan says license agreement now requires Sato to pay upfront payment of 1.25 billion JPY, up to 2.75 billion JPY in additional milestone payments - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nuri Telecom Co - unit has commenced all cash offer to shareholders of Apivio Systems to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Apivio