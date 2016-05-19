版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on Fed rate hike worry

NEW YORK May 19 The S&P 500 fell to its lowest level since March on Thursday as Wall Street became more worried that the U.S. Federal Reserve might raise interest rates as early as June.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 91.42 points, or 0.52 percent, to 17,435.2, the S&P 500 lost 7.61 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,040.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.59 points, or 0.56 percent, to 4,712.53. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

