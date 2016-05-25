版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 04:04 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy leads as Wall Street extends rally

NEW YORK May 25 Wall Street rose robustly for a second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher oil prices and investors becoming more comfortable with the prospect of an interest rate hike as early as next month.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 145.05 points, or 0.82 percent, to 17,851.1, the S&P 500 gained 14.46 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,090.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 33.84 points, or 0.7 percent, to 4,894.89. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐