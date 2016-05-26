版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五 04:05 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pauses after two-day run

NEW YORK May 26 Wall Street treaded water on Thursday following two days of strong gains as advancing defensive sectors offset declines in materials, banks and other cyclical industries.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 23.22 points, or 0.13 percent, to 17,828.29, the S&P 500 lost 0.44 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,090.1 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.88 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,901.77. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

