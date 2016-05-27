US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises, caps best week since March

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
NEW YORK May 27 Wall Street rose on Friday and capped off its strongest week since March after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said an interest-rate hike would likely be appropriate "in the coming months."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 43.63 points, or 0.24 percent, to 17,871.92, the S&P 500 gained 8.83 points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,098.93 and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.74 points, or 0.65 percent, to 4,933.51. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results