2016年 5月 28日 星期六

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises, caps best week since March

NEW YORK May 27 Wall Street rose on Friday and capped off its strongest week since March after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said an interest-rate hike would likely be appropriate "in the coming months."

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 43.63 points, or 0.24 percent, to 17,871.92, the S&P 500 gained 8.83 points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,098.93 and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.74 points, or 0.65 percent, to 4,933.51. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

