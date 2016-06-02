US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 closes at 7-month high on data boost

UPDATE 2-Rio Tinto payout hopes brighten on solid outlook for 2017
* Capital return possible in 2017 - fund manager (Recasts to focus on shareholder returns)
NEW YORK, June 2 Wall Street closed slightly higher on Thursday to send the S&P 500 to a seven-month high, as fresh data gave a rosier view of the economy and further gains for healthcare shares countered declines in energy and tech names.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 47.87 points, or 0.27 percent, to 17,837.54, the S&P 500 gained 5.83 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,105.16 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.11 points, or 0.39 percent, to 4,971.36. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Jan 16 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says the border adjustment provision, a feature of House Republicans' corporate-tax plan, is "too complicated", the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process