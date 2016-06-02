US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 closes at 7-month high on data boost

NEW YORK, June 2 Wall Street closed slightly higher on Thursday to send the S&P 500 to a seven-month high, as fresh data gave a rosier view of the economy and further gains for healthcare shares countered declines in energy and tech names.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 47.87 points, or 0.27 percent, to 17,837.54, the S&P 500 gained 5.83 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,105.16 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.11 points, or 0.39 percent, to 4,971.36. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)