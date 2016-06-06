US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 closes at 7-month high after Yellen comments

NEW YORK, June 6 The S&P 500 closed at a 7-month high on Monday as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen painted a mostly upbeat picture of the economy but gave little sense of when a rate hike may be coming.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 112.93 points, or 0.63 percent, to 17,919.99, the S&P 500 gained 10.25 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,109.38 and the Nasdaq Composite added 26.20 points, or 0.53 percent, to 4,968.71. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)