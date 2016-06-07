US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P inches closer to record as energy leads

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals provides further details on CTP-656 development in U.S. and Europe
* Concert Pharmaceuticals provides further details on CTP-656 development in U.S. and Europe
NEW YORK, June 7 The S&P 500 inched closer to its record high on Tuesday, helped by a big jump in energy shares and enthusiasm following Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech this week.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.52 points, or 0.11 percent, to 17,939.85, the S&P 500 gained 2.8 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,112.21 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.96 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,961.75. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Concert Pharmaceuticals provides further details on CTP-656 development in U.S. and Europe
* PetroShale Inc - current working interest production is approximately 4,000 boe/d, compared to an average of 1,540 boe/d in Q3 of 2016
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May said her plans for Britain's exit from the European Union mean that it could no longer remain in the single market but she would seek a deal that would take in some aspects of membership.