US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow ends above 18,000 as dollar weakens

BRIEF-InPlay Oil announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million
NEW YORK, June 8 The Dow ended above 18,000 for the first time since April on Wednesday as declines in the dollar lifted some commodity-related shares and boosted the outlook for multinationals.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 66.56 points, or 0.37 percent, to 18,004.84, the S&P 500 gained 6.99 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,119.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.89 points, or 0.26 percent, to 4,974.64. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Do not currently expect that any changes to financial outlook for 2016 will have a material impact on actual 2016 earnings
* Realty Income Corp says has declared an increase in company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2105 per share from $0.2025 per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: