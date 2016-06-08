US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow ends above 18,000 as dollar weakens

NEW YORK, June 8 The Dow ended above 18,000 for the first time since April on Wednesday as declines in the dollar lifted some commodity-related shares and boosted the outlook for multinationals.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 66.56 points, or 0.37 percent, to 18,004.84, the S&P 500 gained 6.99 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,119.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.89 points, or 0.26 percent, to 4,974.64. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)