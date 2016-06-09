US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls back as oil drops

NEW YORK, June 9 U.S. stocks retreated on Thursday after three days of gains as oil prices fell and investors turned to less-risky assets like bonds.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 19.45 points, or 0.11 percent, to 17,985.6, the S&P 500 lost 3.58 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,115.54 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.03 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,958.62. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)