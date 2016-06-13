US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower for 3rd straight session

BRIEF-Corbus Pharma says receives orphan designation for JBT-101
* Corbus pharmaceuticals receives orphan designation for JBT-101 for the treatment of systemic sclerosis in the European union Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 13 Wall Street ended lower for a third straight session on Monday as tech stalwarts Microsoft and Apple dragged on indexes and investors braced for major economic and political events in the United States and Europe.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 132.17 points, or 0.74 percent, to 17,733.17, the S&P 500 had lost 16.94 points, or 0.81 percent, to 2,079.13 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 46.11 points, or 0.94 percent, to 4,848.44. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Jan 17 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by strength in its pharmacy benefit management business and lower medical costs.
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance