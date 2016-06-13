版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower for 3rd straight session

NEW YORK, June 13 Wall Street ended lower for a third straight session on Monday as tech stalwarts Microsoft and Apple dragged on indexes and investors braced for major economic and political events in the United States and Europe.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 132.17 points, or 0.74 percent, to 17,733.17, the S&P 500 had lost 16.94 points, or 0.81 percent, to 2,079.13 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 46.11 points, or 0.94 percent, to 4,848.44. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

