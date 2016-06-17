US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Apple drags Wall St lower; Brexit angst lingers

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
NEW YORK, June 17 Wall Street ended lower on Friday as Apple dragged down major indexes and investors girded for Britain's vote next week on its European Union membership.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 58.96 points, or 0.33 percent, to 17,674.14, the S&P 500 lost 6.78 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,071.21 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 44.58 points, or 0.92 percent, to 4,800.34.
For the week the Dow fell 1.1 percent, the S&P lost 1.2 percent and the Nasdaq dropped 1.9 percent.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.