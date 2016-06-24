版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St tumbles after Britons vote to leave EU

NEW YORK, June 24 Bank shares tumbled on Friday to lead Wall Street's biggest selloff in 10 months after Britain's decision to leave the European Union caught traders wrong-footed.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 611.21 points, or 3.39 percent, to 17,399.86, the S&P 500 lost 76.02 points, or 3.6 percent, to 2,037.3 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 202.06 points, or 4.12 percent, to 4,707.98. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

