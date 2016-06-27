版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Stocks drop for 2nd day after Brexit vote

NEW YORK, June 27 Wall Street tumbled again on Monday after Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union, sending major U.S. stock indexes to their worst two-day swoon in about 10 months.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 260.3 points, or 1.5 percent, to 17,140.45, the S&P 500 lost 36.85 points, or 1.81 percent, to 2,000.56 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 113.54 points, or 2.41 percent, to 4,594.44. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

