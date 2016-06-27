US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Stocks drop for 2nd day after Brexit vote

BRIEF-Noble energy to acquire Clayton Williams Energy
* Clayton Williams Energy shareholders will receive 2.7874 shares of co's common stock and $34.75 in cash for each share of common stock held
NEW YORK, June 27 Wall Street tumbled again on Monday after Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union, sending major U.S. stock indexes to their worst two-day swoon in about 10 months.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 260.3 points, or 1.5 percent, to 17,140.45, the S&P 500 lost 36.85 points, or 1.81 percent, to 2,000.56 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 113.54 points, or 2.41 percent, to 4,594.44. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
COLOGNE, Germany, Jan 16 Chancellor Angela Merkel told German industry leaders on Monday that she would remain committed to free trade in an indirect rebuttal to comments from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's about border taxes on car imports.
Jan 16 Noble Energy said on Monday it would buy Clayton Williams Energy for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.