US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St jumps for 2nd day on post-Brexit bounce

NEW YORK, June 29 Wall Street recorded big gains for a second day on Wednesday as investors continued to scour for bargains and digest the fallout from Britain's stunning vote to leave the European Union.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 283.66 points, or 1.63 percent, to 17,693.38, the S&P 500 gained 34.55 points, or 1.7 percent, to 2,070.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 87.38 points, or 1.86 percent, to 4,779.25. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

