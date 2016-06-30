RPT-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies for third straight day

(Repeats to link to alerts with no changes to text)
NEW YORK, June 30 Wall Street rolled to a third
straight day of gains on Thursday as Britain's central bank
raised the prospect of stimulus and consumer staples shares
gained on news of Mondelez International's $23 billion bid for
Hershey.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 234.49 points,
or 1.33 percent, to 17,929.17, the S&P 500 gained 28.08
points, or 1.36 percent, to 2,098.85 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 63.43 points, or 1.33 percent, to 4,842.67.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)