US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St up for 4th day on manufacturing lift

NEW YORK, July 1 The major U.S. stock indexes rose modestly on Friday, for a fourth straight day of gains, helped by encouraging U.S. manufacturing data.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.38 points, or 0.11 percent, to 17,949.37, the S&P 500 gained 4.09 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,102.95 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.90 points, or 0.41 percent, to 4,862.57. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)