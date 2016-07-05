US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as Brexit uncertainty, oil weigh

UPDATE 1-Retailer Casino confident over 2017 as France and Brazil improve
* Estimated 2016 French op profit slightly over 500 mln euros
NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. stocks fell Tuesday following their best weekly performance of the year as investors faced continued uncertainty in the wake of Britain's decision to leave the European Union and as tumbling oil prices weighed on energy shares.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 109.92 points, or 0.61 percent, to 17,839.45, the S&P 500 had lost 14.47 points, or 0.69 percent, to 2,088.48 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 39.67 points, or 0.82 percent, to 4,822.90. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Estimated 2016 French op profit slightly over 500 mln euros
* Sterling rises from 3-month lows on dollar weakness (Adds sterling, Trump, Northern Ireland)
LONDON, Jan 17 European shares were dragged lower by miners and carmakers on Tuesday, as markets awaited details of Britain's Brexit position in a late morning speech by Prime Minister Theresa May.