NEW YORK, July 7 The S&P 500 and the Dow ended lower on Thursday, dragged down by energy shares, but gains in Costco and tech shares lifted the Nasdaq.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 23.64 points, or 0.13 percent, to 17,894.98, the S&P 500 had lost 1.87 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,097.86 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 17.65 points, or 0.36 percent, to 4,876.81. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)