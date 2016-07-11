US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 hits record high on economy, earnings bets

BRIEF-Perk Inc receives court approval relating to plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 11 The S&P 500 on Monday broke the record high it held for more than a year as a string of upbeat economic data alongside low bond yields continued to funnel investors into U.S. equities.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 80.19 points, or 0.44 percent, to 18,226.93; the S&P 500 added 7.26 points, or 0.34 percent, to 2,137.16 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 31.88 points, or 0.64 percent, to 4,988.64. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings' fiscal 2016 duty-free sales likely to shrink to 50 billion yen for year ending in March from 60 billion yen the year earlier - Nikkei