US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 hits record high on economy, earnings bets

NEW YORK, July 11 The S&P 500 on Monday broke the record high it held for more than a year as a string of upbeat economic data alongside low bond yields continued to funnel investors into U.S. equities.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 80.19 points, or 0.44 percent, to 18,226.93; the S&P 500 added 7.26 points, or 0.34 percent, to 2,137.16 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 31.88 points, or 0.64 percent, to 4,988.64. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)