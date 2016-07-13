版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat after 3-day rally

NEW YORK, July 13 U.S. stocks were little changed on Wednesday after a three-day rally to record highs on the S&P 500, with investors expecting upbeat earnings to support further gains.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average ended up 23.9 points, or 0.13 percent, to 18,371.57, the S&P 500 was up 0.27 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,152.41 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 17.09 points, or 0.34 percent, to 5,005.73. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Sandra Maler)

