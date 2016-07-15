版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 16日 星期六 04:05 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat but posts gains for week

NEW YORK, July 15 U.S. stocks were little changed on Friday, and major indexes closed a third consecutive week of gains, on the back of strong economic data and an earnings season that is on track to confirm profit contraction bottomed earlier in the year.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average ended up 8.43 points, or 0.05 percent, to 18,514.84, the S&P 500 lost 2.21 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,161.54 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.47 points, or 0.09 percent, to 5,029.59. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐