US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Earnings, tech deal push S&P to record high

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 18 Wall Street closed slightly higher on Monday to mint new record highs for both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials, fueled by Bank of America's better-than-expected profit and a major tech sector acquisition.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 16.3 points, or 0.09 percent, to 18,532.85, the S&P 500 gained 5.13 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,166.87 and the Nasdaq Composite added 26.20 points, or 0.52 percent, to 5,055.78. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.