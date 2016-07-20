US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Microsoft leads Wall St to fresh record highs

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
NEW YORK, July 20 Wall Street gained on Wednesday, and the S&P 500 and Dow industrials set fresh records, as Microsoft's strong results boosted indexes and gave the latest sign that U.S. corporate earnings season may be less dour than feared.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 36.09 points, or 0.19 percent, to 18,595.1, the S&P 500 gained 9.24 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,173.02 and the Nasdaq Composite added 53.56 points, or 1.06 percent, to 5,089.93. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.