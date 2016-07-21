版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as Intel, transport earnings weigh

NEW YORK, July 21 Wall Street cooled off on Thursday as disappointing quarterly reports from tech stalwart Intel and from transportation companies stalled momentum in a U.S. corporate earnings season that has been better than feared.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 79.24 points, or 0.43 percent, to 18,515.79, the S&P 500 lost 7.95 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,165.07 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.03 points, or 0.31 percent, to 5,073.90. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

