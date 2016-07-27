US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges lower in wake of Fed statement

BRIEF-H&R Reit announces $150 mln private placement of debentures
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures
NEW YORK, July 27 Wall Street closed with a slight decline on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged but opened the door to a rate hike later this year.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.58 points, or 0.01 percent, to 18,472.17, the S&P 500 lost 2.6 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,166.58 and the Nasdaq Composite added 29.76 points, or 0.58 percent, to 5,139.81. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Jan 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 17 Asian stocks and the pound sagged on Tuesday ahead of a speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May that could have implications for broader risk sentiment.