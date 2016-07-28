US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks up with eyes on tech earnings

NEW YORK, July 28 The S&P 500 edged higher on Thursday as investors looked beyond disappointing earnings from Ford and ahead to quarterly scorecards from technology heavyweights Alphabet and Amazon.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 15.96 points, or 0.09 percent, to 18,456.21, the S&P 500 gained 3.47 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,170.05 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.17 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,154.98. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)