US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks up with eyes on tech earnings

UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto hits 2016 iron ore guidance, 2017 target intact
* 4th quarter sales exceed output (Adds comment, other commodities details)
NEW YORK, July 28 The S&P 500 edged higher on Thursday as investors looked beyond disappointing earnings from Ford and ahead to quarterly scorecards from technology heavyweights Alphabet and Amazon.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 15.96 points, or 0.09 percent, to 18,456.21, the S&P 500 gained 3.47 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,170.05 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.17 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,154.98. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* 4th quarter sales exceed output (Adds comment, other commodities details)
* At current stage Galaxy project does not generate positive cash flows
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production