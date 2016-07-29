版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech giants boost S&P 500, Nasdaq

NEW YORK, July 29 Wall Street rose on Friday, with the S&P 500 index hitting a record intraday high for the seventh time this month, as gains in technology heavyweights Alphabet and Amazon more than made up for losses in energy shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 24.11 points, or 0.13 percent, to 18,432.24, the S&P 500 gained 3.54 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,173.6 and the Nasdaq Composite added 7.15 points, or 0.14 percent, to 5,162.13. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

