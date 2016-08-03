US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up; oil lifts energy shares

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
NEW YORK Aug 3 Wall Street ended modestly higher on Wednesday after a sharp rise in oil prices boosted energy shares, while better-than-anticipated data on the labor market helped financial stocks.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 36.91 points, or 0.2 percent, to 18,350.68, the S&P 500 gained 6.5 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,163.53 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.01 points, or 0.43 percent, to 5,159.74. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.