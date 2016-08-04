版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat ahead of U.S. jobs data

NEW YORK Aug 4 Wall Street stocks ended little changed on Thursday as investors were cautious ahead of Friday's U.S. payrolls report.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 2.54 points, or 0.01 percent, to 18,352.46, the S&P 500 gained 0.5 point, or 0.02 percent, to 2,164.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.51 points, or 0.13 percent, to 5,166.25. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Dan Grebler)

