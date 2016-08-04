US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat ahead of U.S. jobs data

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
NEW YORK Aug 4 Wall Street stocks ended little changed on Thursday as investors were cautious ahead of Friday's U.S. payrolls report.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 2.54 points, or 0.01 percent, to 18,352.46, the S&P 500 gained 0.5 point, or 0.02 percent, to 2,164.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.51 points, or 0.13 percent, to 5,166.25. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer