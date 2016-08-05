US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 and Nasdaq close at record highs

BRIEF-Luxottica's Del Vecchio says listing in both Italy and France still an option - report
Jan 17 Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio says in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera:
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 5 U.S. stocks notched their best day in a month on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing at record highs after a second straight month of robust labor market data increased optimism that economic growth is accelerating.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 191.48 points, or 1.04 percent, to 18,543.53, the S&P 500 gained 18.6 points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,182.85 and the Nasdaq Composite added 54.87 points, or 1.06 percent, to 5,221.12. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
Jan 17 Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio says in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera:
PARIS, Jan 17 French retailer Casino said on Tuesday it would deliver on its French profit forecast for 2016 after fourth-quarter sales reflected an improvement in its home market on a same-store basis, notably at the Geant hypermarkets.
TOKYO, Jan 17 Japan's Nikkei fell to its lowest level in more than a month on Tuesday as a strong yen soured sentiment, while shares of Honda tumbled after it said an air bag made by Takata Corp had ruptured in one of its cars in Japan.