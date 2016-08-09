版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up slightly; healthcare, tech gain

NEW YORK Aug 9 U.S. stocks ended up slightly, near record highs on Tuesday as weak oil prices offset gains in healthcare and technology stocks.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 3.28 points, or 0.02 percent, to 18,532.57, the S&P 500 gained 0.83 point, or 0.04 percent, to 2,181.72 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.34 points, or 0.24 percent, to 5,225.48. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Dan Grebler)

