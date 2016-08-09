US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up slightly; healthcare, tech gain

UPDATE 2-Russian retailer Detsky Mir plans share listing in Moscow
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)
NEW YORK Aug 9 U.S. stocks ended up slightly, near record highs on Tuesday as weak oil prices offset gains in healthcare and technology stocks.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 3.28 points, or 0.02 percent, to 18,532.57, the S&P 500 gained 0.83 point, or 0.04 percent, to 2,181.72 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.34 points, or 0.24 percent, to 5,225.48. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units