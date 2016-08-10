US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down on oil price drop

BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities announces 10 percent dividend increase
* Board of directors of APUC approved a dividend increase of u.s. $0.0424 annually per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Aug 10 Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday, retreating from record levels after a drop in oil prices pressured energy stocks and overshadowed a surge in Walt Disney.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 36.36 points, or 0.2 percent, to 18,496.69, the S&P 500 had lost 6.21 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,175.53 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 20.90 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,204.59. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's transition team defended his nominee for health and human services (HHS) secretary, Tom Price, from charges that he bought shares in a company days before introducing legislation that would have benefited the firm.
Jan 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.