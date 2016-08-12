US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St little changed, Nasdaq ends at record high

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK Aug 12 The Dow and S&P 500 dipped from record highs on Friday as tepid data dampened investor confidence in the economy's expansion, while the Nasdaq inched up to a second straight record high close.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 37.12 points, or 0.2 percent, to 18,576.4, the S&P 500 lost 1.74 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,184.05 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.50 points, or 0.09 percent, to 5,232.90. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.