US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St little changed, Nasdaq ends at record high

NEW YORK Aug 12 The Dow and S&P 500 dipped from record highs on Friday as tepid data dampened investor confidence in the economy's expansion, while the Nasdaq inched up to a second straight record high close.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 37.12 points, or 0.2 percent, to 18,576.4, the S&P 500 lost 1.74 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,184.05 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.50 points, or 0.09 percent, to 5,232.90. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)