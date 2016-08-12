版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 04:05 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St little changed, Nasdaq ends at record high

NEW YORK Aug 12 The Dow and S&P 500 dipped from record highs on Friday as tepid data dampened investor confidence in the economy's expansion, while the Nasdaq inched up to a second straight record high close.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 37.12 points, or 0.2 percent, to 18,576.4, the S&P 500 lost 1.74 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,184.05 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.50 points, or 0.09 percent, to 5,232.90. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐