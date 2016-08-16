US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips after NY Fed head talks up rate hike

NEW YORK Aug 16 The high-yielding telecoms and utilities sectors led declines on Wall Street stocks on Tuesday, after New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley said an interest rate hike from the U.S. central bank was possible as early as next month.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 84.03 points, or 0.45 percent, to 18,552.02, the S&P 500 lost 12 points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,178.15 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 34.90 points, or 0.66 percent, to 5,227.11.

The declines come a day after all three major indexes closed at record highs. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)