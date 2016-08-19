版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 04:05 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends lower as utilities weigh

NEW YORK Aug 19 U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Friday, led by declines in shares of utilities as investors weighed prospects for an interest rate increase in the coming months.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 45.13 points, or 0.24 percent, to 18,552.57, the S&P 500 lost 3.15 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,183.87 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.77 points, or 0.03 percent, to 5,238.38. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)

