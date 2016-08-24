版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as healthcare, materials drop

NEW YORK Aug 24 Wall Street retreated on Wednesday dragged lower by weakness in the materials and healthcare sectors as investors continued to assess the possibility of an interest rate hike in the coming months.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 64.31 points, or 0.35 percent, to 18,482.99, the S&P 500 lost 11.29 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,175.61 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.38 points, or 0.81 percent, to 5,217.70. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

