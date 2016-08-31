US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower on energy weakness

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
NEW YORK Aug 31 Stocks ended lower on Wall Street on Wednesday, closing out the first negative month for the S&P 500 since February, as energy shares tracked oil prices lower.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 53.42 points, or 0.29 percent, to 18,400.88, the S&P 500 lost 5.2 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,170.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.77 points, or 0.19 percent, to 5,213.22. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.