US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Apple drags Wall St lower; energy shares jump

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
NEW YORK, Sept 8 U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday, weighed by Apple after its latest iPhone failed to impress investors, but gains in energy shares limited the decline.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 47.57 points, or 0.26 percent, to 18,478.57, the S&P 500 lost 4.93 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,181.23 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.44 points, or 0.46 percent, to 5,259.48.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)