US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Apple drags Wall St lower; energy shares jump

NEW YORK, Sept 8 U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday, weighed by Apple after its latest iPhone failed to impress investors, but gains in energy shares limited the decline.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 47.57 points, or 0.26 percent, to 18,478.57, the S&P 500 lost 4.93 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,181.23 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.44 points, or 0.46 percent, to 5,259.48.

