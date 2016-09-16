US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street falls as banks weigh

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
NEW YORK, Sept 16 U.S. stocks fell on Friday as the possibility of a $14 billion fine against Deutsche Bank weighed on big banks and investors wrestled with lingering uncertainty about when the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 89.3 points, or 0.49 percent, to 18,123.18, the S&P 500 lost 8.17 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,139.09 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.12 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,244.57. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.